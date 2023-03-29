Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsAsia Private Banking Awards

Best international private bank in Thailand 2023

March 30, 2023
Share

Bank of Singapore

View full 2023 results

Bank of Singapore spent the last 10 years building strong offshore businesses all around southeast Asia. But its deep and growing presence in Thailand may be most impressive of all.

The bank says it has relationships with a significant number of clients on the Forbes 50 list in Thailand. It’s a testament to the success of the team led by Robin Heng, global market head of Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia and Indochina, and Adrian Teo, market head of Asean and Thailand.

Under their leadership, Bank of Singapore has made a name for itself providing tailored, bespoke solutions and personalized customer service that goes beyond personal wealth management in Thailand.

It has bolstered its Thailand franchise, hiring top talent to lead advisory teams and adding to the ranks of relationship managers. The expansion of the Thai investment advisory team and addition of other experts to cover Thai clients speaks volumes about the bank’s ambitions.

BOS, which is the private banking arm of Singapore’s OCBC Bank, did not have an easy time breaking into Thailand’s wealth market. But by leveraging the credentials of its parent and its own strengths, it has become a core part of the nation’s wealth industry.

The

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney