Best international private bank in Thailand 2023

Bank of Singapore spent the last 10 years building strong offshore businesses all around southeast Asia. But its deep and growing presence in Thailand may be most impressive of all.

The bank says it has relationships with a significant number of clients on the Forbes 50 list in Thailand. It’s a testament to the success of the team led by Robin Heng, global market head of Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia and Indochina, and Adrian Teo, market head of Asean and Thailand.

Under their leadership, Bank of Singapore has made a name for itself providing tailored, bespoke solutions and personalized customer service that goes beyond personal wealth management in Thailand.

It has bolstered its Thailand franchise, hiring top talent to lead advisory teams and adding to the ranks of relationship managers. The expansion of the Thai investment advisory team and addition of other experts to cover Thai clients speaks volumes about the bank’s ambitions.

BOS, which is the private banking arm of Singapore’s OCBC Bank, did not have an easy time breaking into Thailand’s wealth market. But by leveraging the credentials of its parent and its own strengths, it has become a core part of the nation’s wealth industry.

The