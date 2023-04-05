Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
South Asia

Back to the future for Sri Lanka’s central bank governor

Nandalal Weerasinghe-960.jpg

Nandalal Weerasinghe has returned from exile to rescue the country’s battered economy. Will he succeed?

Eric Ellis
April 05, 2023
Share

Of the many ways economists measure the stability of a nation, in crisis-wracked Sri Lanka the declining golf handicap of the country’s central bank governor may be one of the more eloquent.

Nandalal Weerasinghe worked at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, or CBSL, for 29 years, a dedicated technocrat who reached the position of senior deputy governor. But in September 2020, his career came to an abrupt end when he fell out with the ruling Rajapaksa clan, and he went to live in Brisbane, Australia.

The Rajapaksa family had been in power in Colombo for all but four of the previous 18 years – brothers Basil as finance minister, Mahinda as prime minister and Gotabaya as president – and they had little appetite for warnings from professionals like Weerasinghe that their populist, spendthrift policies could backfire.

Weerasinghe’s sudden departure from CBSL was dressed up as an “early retirement”. Only it was nothing of the kind. And while this exile was unwelcome, life in Queensland seemed to agree with him. Weerasinghe had been an occasional weekend golfer in Colombo, but in Australia, he got out on Brisbane’s courses as often as he could, playing five or six times a week, and his handicap came down to 16.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

South Asia Sri LankaSouth AsiaFeaturesAsiamoney
Share
EE
Eric Ellis