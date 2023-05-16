Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Morgan Stanley surprises in Asian investment banking

Chris Wright
May 16, 2023
Share
morgan-stanley-stock-trading-reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

How on earth, in this environment, did the bank deliver one of its best-ever quarters in Asia?

Here is a statistic you might have missed. Morgan Stanley’s first-quarter results for the year to March 31, featured the bank’s third-best quarter from Asia – ever.

That’s right. In this dismal environment, with capital markets activity stymied by rising rates, inflation and feeble risk tolerance, a US investment bank delivered a quarter of earnings that has only ever been beaten twice, through years and years of boom markets.

Your next question: how?

Morgan Stanley breaks down revenues by region – Asia delivered $1.989 billion in the first quarter, up 40% on the fourth quarter of 2022 – but doesn’t go any further from that. The earnings call did, however, give us some insights into what went right.

Going so right

Sharon Yeshaya, chief financial officer, referred to “strength in areas of both fixed income and equity, aided by the policy dynamics in Japan and the China reopening.”

Chief executive James Gorman then referred to growth in private banking in Asia, and then Yeshaya put more meat on the bones following an incredulous question from Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo (“What is going so right in Asia that it’s your third-best quarter in an environment like this?”)

sharon-yeshaya-morgan-stanley-960.jpg
Sharon Yeshaya, Morgan Stanley

Yeshaya then referred again to China reopening, “supporting us from the equities side and perspective in terms of client engagement.”

And

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

OpinionJapanChinaCapital Markets
CW
Chris Wright