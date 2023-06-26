Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsBest Bank Awards

India's best investment bank 2023: Kotak Mahindra Bank

June 27, 2023
Share

Kotak Mahindra Bank

View full 2023 results
KVS Manian, Kotak Mahindra Bank.jpg
KVS Manian, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s well-earned reputation for making the most of even the most challenging of economic environments was fully on display over the last 12 months.

The private lending firm that Uday Kotak founded in 1985 closed out the fiscal year (to the end of March) beating all estimates with a 26% jump in net profit for the January to March quarter, thanks to strong net interest income and heady loan growth.

Net interest income alone surged 35% to Rs61 billion ($739 million) from Rs45.2 billion a year earlier. Kotak’s net interest margin grew to 5.75% in the January to March period, from 4.78% a year earlier. The bank’s loan book jumped almost 18% year on year; deposits increased 16.4%.

Asset quality improved, too. Kotak’s gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.78% by the end of March, versus 1.9% quarter-on-quarter at the end of December. Its net non-performing loan ratio was 0.37%, compared with 0.43% three months earlier.

But where Kotak really excelled was in its ability to deliver on a wide variety of client mandates.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoneyIndia