AwardsBest Bank Awards

India's best international corporate bank 2023: BNP Paribas

June 27, 2023
BNP Paribas

Sanjay Singh, BNP Paribas India
Sanjay Singh, BNP Paribas

Once again, BNP Paribas proved itself and its global network across 64 countries as well-positioned to unlock growth opportunities in Asia’s fastest-growing large economy.

Many international banks have attempted to set themselves up as a gateway to India for the rest of the world. Few, if any, have succeeded helping Western clients plug into India’s booming growth, its fast-globalizing companies and its accelerating embrace of sustainable investing.

However, whether it is financing, lending, equity and debt capital markets or green investing, BNP Paribas is a well-established part of India’s financial system. And given the fallout from economic and geopolitical tremors worldwide, the French bank managed to stand its ground in ways sure to cheer legacy clients and score new ones.

The bank was able to take products that worked in Europe and other regions and apply them on the ground in India. That is especially true for sustainable finance. The bank is a global leader in green finance and is committed to fostering sustainable social and economic development across businesses, operations and communities, including achieving net zero emissions and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

It

