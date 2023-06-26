Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsBest Bank Awards

India's best bank for digital solutions 2023: Airtel Payments Bank

June 27, 2023
Share

Airtel Payments Bank

View full 2023 results
Anubrata Biswas, Airtel Payments Bank.png
Anubrata Biswas, Airtel Payments Bank

In 2022, Airtel Payments Bank achieved an important milestone: profitability.

Back in 2015, it was among 11 companies that scored the very first approvals to set up payments institutions from the Reserve Bank of India. In 2016, it was awarded India’s first licence. In January 2017, Airtel opened its doors as part of the cashless revolution that prime minister Narendra Modi’s government touted as a national priority.

Whereas roughly half of the initial 11 payments banks did not gain traction, Airtel is thriving just as digitalization is upending the Indian economy. The team, led by CEO Anubrata Biswas, reported a 141% jump in net profit year on year in the fiscal year ended March 2023.

This first shift into profitability reflected strong growth in Airtel’s transacting user base and gross merchandise value. The user base has reached 157 million, making it, according to Biswas, “the fastest-growing digital bank in the world.”

And, in certain ways, perhaps the most impactful, too. Airtel isn’t necessarily prioritizing India’s well-served higher-income market. It is targeting the often-neglected underbanked segment, and in ways that aid New Delhi’s desire for more of India’s 1.4

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoneyIndia