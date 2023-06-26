India's best bank for ESG 2023: IndusInd Bank

Roopa Satish, IndusInd Bank Roopa Satish, IndusInd Bank

In the last year, IndusInd Bank demonstrated its corporate slogan that “we commit to raising the bar continuously” on environmental, social and governance initiatives.

Year after year, the team led by Roopa Satish, country head and sustainable banking leader, manages to increase the level of integration of ESG principles across the bank’s diverse businesses.

What is more, Satish’s team promotes ESG in imaginative ways. It holds 'Shark Tank'-like events to help women entrepreneurs in the sustainability space raise equity from investors acting as judges.

Female entrepreneurs are an IndusInd focus. The bank has committed capital and resources to help women founders scale up their companies.

Along with providing capital, Satish’s team also offers mentoring programmes, training sessions and online workshops.

Networking events are held to connect sustainability focused startups with peer groups in order to help build communities and provide access to tech incubator organizations. IndusInd also offers a full range of funding options for entrepreneurs with promising and scalable models.

In India, the bank has long been a pioneer in the green fixed deposit space. It introduced a new deposit scheme in December 2022, drawing an encouraging market response: more than $2 billion of green deposits were raised within six months.

IndusInd