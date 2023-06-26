Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsBest Bank Awards

India's best bank for CSR 2023: RBL Bank

June 27, 2023
Share

RBL Bank

View full 2023 results
R Subramaniakumar, RBL Bank
RS Kumar, RBL Bank

In its determination to spread the benefits of India’s rapid economic growth, RBL Bank has happened upon an interesting strategy involving the bicycle.

It is all part of RBL’s signature Power of the Pedal programme that is aimed primarily at girls. As CEO RS Kumar explains it, education “is an important cog in the cycle of a girl’s life, helping them move forward.” The trouble is, not every girl in India has the means to travel to their preferred school.

RBL’s 'Umeed 1000' initiative donates bicycles and school-kits (Umeed means hope). The idea, bank officials say, is that owning a bicycle will pave the way for India’s consumers of tomorrow to afford cars.

Female students are identified by the bank with the support of the respective government departments in the different Indian states. This innovative corporate social responsibility initiative has already been rolled out in Raipur, Guwahati, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Siliguri.

The bicycle scheme is one of many that RBL has introduced in recent years. In 2020, the bank set an ambitious corporate social responsibility goal to reach the most underserved marginalized communities in what is now the world’s most populous nation.

Those

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoneyIndia