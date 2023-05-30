Asiamoney spring awards dinner 2023

The Asiamoney awards are a celebration of outstanding achievement in financial services, recognizing both institutional and individual excellence. These accolades are the result of meticulous discussions and rigorous decision-making by journalists at the publication.

On May 24, Asiamoney held the spring awards dinner 2023 at the JW Marriott in Hong Kong and brought together many local senior bankers, as well as their peers from Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines, who flew in to collect their prizes.

A range of awards were handed out during the night including, excellence in trade finance, private banking, and brokerage activities, plus awards for the best bank in key markets in Asia.

Thank you to all who attended the event, indulged in the lovely dinner with a magical performance, and acknowledged the truly remarkable achievements in the industry amidst the current challenging environment.

Click here to view photos from the dinner.