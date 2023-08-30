China's best international bank 2023: HSBC

Mark Wang, HSBC Mark Wang, HSBC

HSBC, the largest foreign bank in mainland China, holds a wide range of financial sector licences and is firmly entrenched as a key player in the Chinese market.

Under the leadership of China chief executive Mark Wang, HSBC continues to double down on key growth areas across all banking functions to maintain its leading position and capture a growing share of domestic and cross-border banking needs.

Underpinning every facet of its business are environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations as HSBC continues to be a pioneer in rolling out green initiatives in China.

In 2022, the bank led the first-ever sustainability linked syndicated loan facility for the auto finance sector in China with a Rmb2.625 billion ($366 million) deal for Genius Auto Finance. It also arranged the first Rmb500 million green panda bond for a foreign automotive company – Mercedes-Benz – in China.

The Greater Bay Area, which connects nine cities in mainland China with Hong Kong and Macau, is an important economic region for HSBC. The bank launched the ground-breaking HSBC GBA ESG index to create a benchmark, set up a $5 billion GBA sustainability fund, and acted on Ming Yang Smart Energy’s $707 million global depositary receipt (GDR) offering on the London Stock Exchange.

