Cambodia's best international bank 2023: Maybank (Cambodia)

The bank Rath Sophoan leads as chief executive has come a long way in Cambodia since it opened a single branch back in 1993. Thirty years on, Maybank arguably finds itself at the right place at the right time.

The bank is as close to being a proxy for the southeast Asian region as any financial institution, and Cambodia’s government is as anxious as it has ever been to forge stronger economic ties with other Asean members.

There are few stronger brands in Asean. Maybank’s extensive regional network across 18 economies – including in all 10 Asean countries – has strengthened its position as one of the most trusted finance houses. Its track record of providing clients with local and regional expertise as they expand their business in Cambodia and across the region is hard to beat.

Over the last 30 years, Rath argues, Maybank has gone from strength to strength in Cambodia.

It is the only bank in Cambodia offering services in 26 currencies against the US dollar, and payment tools include Visa debit cards and the most expansive offering of remittances services. Maybank makes it easy by allowing customers to access accounts and services across channels – branches, electronic and mobile platforms.

Customers