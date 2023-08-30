Vietnam's best bank for digital solutions 2023: BIDV

Most banks in Asia view digitalization as a journey. It is one that the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam is undertaking with impressive speed. The bank is firmly focused on ensuring that its mobile platforms remain a central differentiator in an increasingly competitive environment.

Under the leadership of chairman Phan Duc Tu, BIDV already boasts a diverse portfolio of digital solutions: the market-leading BIDV iConnect app; the popular e-banking BIDV iBank service for corporate clients, with services connecting the enterprise research planning (ERP) system and other platforms; as well as multi-feature solutions for import-export enterprises.

BIDV iBank has connected with more than 1,200 service providers to make it easier, faster, cheaper and safer for customers to pay their bills or make transfers. For larger corporations the app provides auto funds transfer service, cashflow control by regulating payment limits, clear and detailed reporting, and cashflow management tools. All this helps to improve the efficiency of financial management.

The bank aims to provide services that are “beyond banking”, it says. This means building the best digital platform in the country, a priority that earns BIDV Asiamoney’s award for best bank for digital solutions this year.

