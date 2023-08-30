Vietnam's best bank for CSR 2023: HDBank

A key mission of HDBank under chief executive Pham Quoc Thanh is to make sure its corporate social responsibility policies are the most impactful in Vietnam. When it comes to supporting public health, its mission has been accomplished, it claims. The bank has either led or participated in a wide variety of social initiatives to soften the economic blow from Covid-19.

HDBank continues to provide hundreds of billions of dong to community initiatives. This includes a leading role in the 'Healthy Vietnam' effort promoted by the government. HDBank is the application platform through which benefits extended by the government are extended to the public.

Such programmes solidify the bank’s place with the government, ministry of finance, ministry of health and the gamut of other agencies, local government officials, businesses and non-government organizations.

One collaboration worth noting is HDBank’s partnership with Sovico Group on a fund-raising website, supporting post-Covid revival efforts. It includes online concerts to kick-start donations to the fund. As part of the programme, HDBank directly created 14,500 permanent jobs in 63 provinces and cities.

In 2022, HDBank’s CSR team focused on its core objectives, creating new strategies for the next 10 years and positioning HDBank at the forefront of industry disruption.