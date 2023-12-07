Best regional brokerages 2023
Best regional brokerages 2023

December 07, 2023
The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Best regional brokerages 2023 (Asia ex Australia & Japan)

Best regional brokerages
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CLSA
3 Jefferies
4 Yuanta
5 CGS-CIMB
6 JP Morgan
7 Maybank IBG
8 UBS
9 Citi
10 DBS Bank
   

Best regional research
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CLSA
3 Jefferies
   

Best regional sales
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CLSA
3 Jefferies
   

Best regional sales trading
Rank Firm
1 CGS-CIMB
2 HSBC
3 CLSA
   

Most transformed brokerages
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CLSA
3 CGS-CIMB
   

Best for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 CLSA
2 HSBC
3 Yuanta

