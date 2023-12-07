Best analysts/commentators 2023
Best analysts/commentators 2023

December 07, 2023
The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll identifies and gives recognition to Asia's best retail brokers and analysts as voted by retail investors. Surveyed separately from the institutional-focused Brokers Poll, the retail section of the Brokers Poll received a total of 9,696 valid responses.

Best analysts/commentators (as voted by retail investors) 2023

India
Rank Best analysts/commentators Firm
1 Gaurav Dua Sharekhan
2 Anil Singhvi Zee Business
3 Sanjeev Hota Sharekhan
     

Indonesia
Rank Best analysts/commentators Firm
1 Herditya Wicaksana MNC Sekuritas
2 Hadiyansyah Mandiri Sekuritas
3 Helmy Kristanto BRI Danareksa Sekuritas
     

Malaysia
Rank Best analysts/commentators Firm
1 Al Emri Izzat Shah Albakri RHB Group
2 Joseph Chai RHB Group
3 Jun Kit Sam Hong Leong Investment Bank
     

Pakistan
Rank Best analysts/commentators Firm
1 Usman Zahid AKD Securities
2 Yousuf Saeed  Darson Securities
3 Sameer Ahmed Chawla KTrade Securities
     

The Philippines
Rank Best analysts/commentators Firm
1 Ricardo Puig Wealth Securities
2 Javi Medina COL Financial Group
     

Singapore
Rank Best analysts/commentators Firm
1 Wei Ren Chua CGS-CIMB
2 Wee Kuang Tay CGS-CIMB
3 Andrea Choong CGS-CIMB
     

Taiwan
Rank Best analysts/commentators Firm
1 Pei Chi Wu Cathay Securities
2 Boryi Chien Cathay Securities
3 Wei Ting Ho Cathay Securities

 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

