Best analysts/commentators 2023
The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll identifies and gives recognition to Asia's best retail brokers and analysts as voted by retail investors. Surveyed separately from the institutional-focused Brokers Poll, the retail section of the Brokers Poll received a total of 9,696 valid responses.
Expanded rankings and qualitative results for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Please contact Marcus Langston at marcus.langston@euromoney.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.
Best analysts/commentators (as voted by retail investors) 2023
|
India
|Rank
|Best analysts/commentators
|Firm
|1
|Gaurav Dua
|Sharekhan
|2
|Anil Singhvi
|Zee Business
|3
|Sanjeev Hota
|Sharekhan
|
Indonesia
|Rank
|Best analysts/commentators
|Firm
|1
|Herditya Wicaksana
|MNC Sekuritas
|2
|Hadiyansyah
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|3
|Helmy Kristanto
|BRI Danareksa Sekuritas
|
Malaysia
|Rank
|Best analysts/commentators
|Firm
|1
|Al Emri Izzat Shah Albakri
|RHB Group
|2
|Joseph Chai
|RHB Group
|3
|Jun Kit Sam
|Hong Leong Investment Bank
|
Pakistan
|Rank
|Best analysts/commentators
|Firm
|1
|Usman Zahid
|AKD Securities
|2
|Yousuf Saeed
|Darson Securities
|3
|Sameer Ahmed Chawla
|KTrade Securities
|
The Philippines
|Rank
|Best analysts/commentators
|Firm
|1
|Ricardo Puig
|Wealth Securities
|2
|Javi Medina
|COL Financial Group
|
Singapore
|Rank
|Best analysts/commentators
|Firm
|1
|Wei Ren Chua
|CGS-CIMB
|2
|Wee Kuang Tay
|CGS-CIMB
|3
|Andrea Choong
|CGS-CIMB
|
Taiwan
|Rank
|Best analysts/commentators
|Firm
|1
|Pei Chi Wu
|Cathay Securities
|2
|Boryi Chien
|Cathay Securities
|3
|Wei Ting Ho
|Cathay Securities
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).