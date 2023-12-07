Best analysts/commentators 2023

The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll identifies and gives recognition to Asia's best retail brokers and analysts as voted by retail investors. Surveyed separately from the institutional-focused Brokers Poll, the retail section of the Brokers Poll received a total of 9,696 valid responses.

Best analysts/commentators (as voted by retail investors) 2023

India Rank Best analysts/commentators Firm 1 Gaurav Dua Sharekhan 2 Anil Singhvi Zee Business 3 Sanjeev Hota Sharekhan Indonesia Rank Best analysts/commentators Firm 1 Herditya Wicaksana MNC Sekuritas 2 Hadiyansyah Mandiri Sekuritas 3 Helmy Kristanto BRI Danareksa Sekuritas Malaysia Rank Best analysts/commentators Firm 1 Al Emri Izzat Shah Albakri RHB Group 2 Joseph Chai RHB Group 3 Jun Kit Sam Hong Leong Investment Bank Pakistan Rank Best analysts/commentators Firm 1 Usman Zahid AKD Securities 2 Yousuf Saeed Darson Securities 3 Sameer Ahmed Chawla KTrade Securities The Philippines Rank Best analysts/commentators Firm 1 Ricardo Puig Wealth Securities 2 Javi Medina COL Financial Group Singapore Rank Best analysts/commentators Firm 1 Wei Ren Chua CGS-CIMB 2 Wee Kuang Tay CGS-CIMB 3 Andrea Choong CGS-CIMB Taiwan Rank Best analysts/commentators Firm 1 Pei Chi Wu Cathay Securities 2 Boryi Chien Cathay Securities 3 Wei Ting Ho Cathay Securities

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).