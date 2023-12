Malaysia 2023

The 34th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Marcus Langston at marcus.langston@euromoney.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best domestic brokerages Rank Firm 1 Maybank IBG 2 CGS-CIMB 3 RHB Group Best international brokerages Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 JP Morgan 3 Macquarie Best domestic brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 Maybank IBG 2 CGS-CIMB 3 RHB Group Best international brokerages for research Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 JP Morgan 3 Macquarie Best domestic brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 CGS-CIMB 2 Maybank IBG 3 RHB Group Best international brokerages for sales Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 JP Morgan 3 Macquarie Best brokerages for corporate access Rank Firm 1 CLSA 2 Maybank IBG 3 CGS-CIMB Best brokerages for execution Rank Firm 1 CGS-CIMB 2 Maybank IBG 3 CLSA Most transformed brokerages Rank Firm 1 CGS-CIMB 2 CLSA 3 Maybank IBG Best brokerages for ESG research Rank Firm 1 Maybank IBG 2 CGS-CIMB 3 CLSA

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm 1 Sue Lin Lim CLSA Best economist Rank Name Firm 1 Suhaimi Ilias Maybank IBG Best quantitative/ technical analyst Rank Name Firm 1 Nik Ihsan Raja Abdullah Maybank IBG Best analysts for thematic strategy Rank Name Firm 1 Jeff Ng* JP Morgan Best analyst for ESG Rank Name Firm 1 Anand Pathmakanthan Maybank IBG Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm 1 Walter Aw CGS-CIMB Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm 1 Daniel Wong Hong Leong Investment Bank Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm 1 Desmond Ch'Ng Lye Hoe Maybank IBG Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm 1 Samuel Yin Shao Yang Maybank IBG Best analyst for construction & engineering Rank Name Firm 1 Chee Wei Loong Affin Hwang Investment Bank Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm 1 Jade Tam Maybank IBG Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm 1 Jade Tam Maybank IBG Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm 1 Raymond Yap CGS-CIMB Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm 1 Desmond Ch'Ng Lye Hoe Maybank IBG Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm 1 Wei Sum Wong Maybank IBG Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm 1 Paul Yap CLSA Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm 1 Raymond Yap CGS-CIMB Best analyst for media Rank Name Firm 1 Paul Yap CLSA Best analyst for plantation Rank Name Firm 1 Chee Ting Ong Maybank IBG Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm 1 Wei Sum Wong Maybank IBG Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Paul Yap CLSA Best analyst for software, internet & services Rank Name Firm 1 Paul Yap CLSA Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm 1 Paul Yap CLSA Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm 1 Choong Chen Foong CGS-CIMB Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm 1 Raymond Yap CGS-CIMB Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm 1 Chi Wei Tan Maybank IBG Best salesperson Rank Name Firm 1 Sean La Faber CLSA Best sales trader Rank Name Firm 1 Roger Tay CGS-CIMB Best corporate access personnel Rank Name Firm 1 Loke Su Yen Maybank IBG

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).