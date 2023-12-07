Uzbekistan's best domestic bank 2023: Hamkorbank

Hamkorbank

Hamkorbank, one of the first banks opened in the country following independence in 1991, wins best domestic bank in Uzbekistan for its performance over the awards period this year.

The bank met all its strategic targets in 2022 and saw growth in assets, corporate deposits, individual deposits, capital and net profit.

The bank now has a 5.28% market share in deposits, boosting its market position from seventh to fifth.

The bank was ranked the second most active bank in the country by the Center for Economic Research for the third quarter of 2022 and is consistently ranked in the top three. It has expanded its physical presence with the opening of three new offices in Tashkent (Mirabad, Sergeli and Almazar).

Goals for 2022 included launching a new payment service for businesses and introducing preferential loans for electric vehicles. It is also centralizing the valuation process of lending collateral.