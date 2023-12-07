Uzbekistan's best international bank 2023: Tenge Bank

Tenge Bank

Tenge Bank, a subsidiary of Halyk Bank, the largest financial group in Central Asia, wins the award for best international bank in Uzbekistan.

The bank began operating in Uzbekistan in 2019 and now has 17 physical branches in nine regions of the country, covering more than 70% of the country’s population.

It launched an improved mobile application for retail customers in 2022, which has already exceeded 300,000 downloads and offers a wide range of services such as transactional and credit products. It also enhanced its web-based version of Tenge Business internet banking last year.

In 2022, the bank launched a processing facility to issue and service Mastercard cards, and it intends to offer other international payment systems including Visa and American Express soon.

The bank’s retail loan portfolio grew to over $95.1 million last year, and it has provided $125.2 million in financing for local entrepreneurs by the end of 2022.

Assets were up from Som3.357 trillion ($274 billion) to Som4.456 trillion, primarily thanks to the increase in its loan portfolio. Its non-performing loan ratio dropped from 6.57% at the beginning of 2022 to 5.28% at the beginning of 2023.