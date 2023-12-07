Uzbekistan's best bank for digital solutions 2023: Asia Alliance Bank

Asia Alliance Bank

Sergey Gimadiev, Asia Alliance Bank

Asia Alliance Bank is the best bank for digital solutions in Uzbekistan following continued improvement in its digital platform. In the past year, it has worked with a software developer to design and launch a new app.

The bank’s improved mobile app is available through the Apple and Google stores and allows customers to monitor transactions and send orders to the bank through a multilingual interface. It also allows customers to open a virtual Mastercard account in seconds and to transfer funds to bank cards in national and foreign currencies.

Internet banking allows customers to view information related to deposits and lending, such as interest rates, loan types and term length.

Corporate internet banking customers can quickly obtain information such as account balances, information about loan agreements, information on export-import contracts, and deposit agreements.