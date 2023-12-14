2023 Best service (as voted by corporations)
Asiamoney’s 2023 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey.
Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia and domestic banks only ranking in 14 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers.
Regional
Domestic
|
Asia Pacific Best Service
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|2
|HSBC
|2
|1
|DBS Bank
|3
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|4
|5
|Standard Chartered
|5
|4
|Citi
|
China Best Service
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|3
|2
|HSBC
|
China Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2023
|Bank
|1
|China Merchants Bank
|2
|China Construction Bank
|3
|Agricultural Bank of China
|
Hong Kong Best Service
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|3
|HSBC
|3
|5
|Citi
|
India Best Service
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|2
|HSBC
|2
|6
|HDFC Bank
|3
|7
|ICICI Bank
|
India Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2023
|Bank
|1
|HDFC Bank
|2
|ICICI Bank
|3
|Axis Bank
|
Indonesia Best Service
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|4
|HSBC
|3
|10
|Citi
|
Indonesia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2023
|Bank
|1
|Bank Mandiri
|2
|Bank Rakyat Indonesia
|3
|Bank Central Asia
|
Japan Best Service
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|2
|Mizuho Financial Group
|3
|4
|SMBC
|
Japan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2023
|Bank
|1
|Mizuho Financial Group
|2
|SMBC
|3
|MUFG
|
Malaysia Best Service
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|-
|Standard Chartered
|2
|1
|HSBC
|3
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|
Malaysia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2023
|Bank
|1
|Maybank
|2
|CIMB
|3
|Public Bank Berhad
|
Pakistan Best Service
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|4
|Citi
|2
|1
|Standard Chartered
|3
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|
Pakistan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|HBL
|2
|MCB Bank
|
Philippines Best Service
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|2
|4
|HSBC
|3
|8
|Metrobank
|
Philippines Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2023
|Bank
|1
|Metrobank
|2
|Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation
|3
|Bank of Philippine Islands
|
Singapore Best Service
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|2
|DBS Bank
|2
|3
|HSBC
|3
|6
|United Overseas Bank
|
Singapore Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2023
|Bank
|1
|DBS Bank
|2
|United Overseas Bank
|3
|OCBC Bank
|
South Korea Best Service
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|3
|HSBC
|2
|6
|Industrial Bank of Korea
|3
|4
|KEB Hana Bank
|
South Korea Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2023
|Bank
|1
|Industrial Bank of Korea
|2
|KEB Hana Bank
|3
|Hana Financial Group
|
Sri Lanka Best Service
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|2
|Standard Chartered
|2
|1
|DFCC Bank
|3
|11
|Hatton National Bank
|
Sri Lanka Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2023
|Bank
|1
|DFCC Bank
|2
|Hatton National Bank
|3
|Comerica Bank
|
Taiwan Best Service
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|10
|Taipei Fubon Bank
|2
|1
|DBS Bank
|3
|9
|First Commercial Bank
|
Taiwan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2023
|Bank
|1
|Taipei Fubon Bank
|2
|First Commercial Bank
|3
|Chang Hwa Bank
|
Thailand Best Service
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|2
|HSBC
|2
|1
|Deutsche Bank
|3
|3
|Bangkok Bank
|
Thailand Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2023
|Bank
|1
|Bangkok Bank
|2
|Kasikornbank
|3
|Siam Commercial Bank
|
Vietnam Best Service
|2023
|Bank
|1
|2
|HSBC
|2
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|3
|9
|VietinBank
|
Vietnam Best Service (Domestic Banks)
|2023
|Bank
|1
|VietinBank
|2
|Vietcombank
|3
|Techcombank