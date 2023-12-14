2023 Best service (as voted by corporations)
PollsCash Management Survey

2023 Best service (as voted by corporations)

December 14, 2023
View full 2023 results

Asiamoney’s 2023 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey.

Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia and domestic banks only ranking in 14 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers.

Regional
Domestic

Asia Pacific Best Service
2023 2022 Bank
1 2 HSBC
2 1 DBS Bank
3 3 Deutsche Bank
4 5 Standard Chartered
5 4 Citi

China Best Service
2023 2022 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 3 Deutsche Bank
3 2 HSBC
     

China Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2023   Bank
1   China Merchants Bank
2   China Construction Bank
3   Agricultural Bank of China
     

Hong Kong Best Service
2023 2022 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 3 HSBC
3 5 Citi
     

India Best Service
2023 2022 Bank
1 2 HSBC
2 6 HDFC Bank
3 7 ICICI Bank
     

India Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2023   Bank
1   HDFC Bank
2   ICICI Bank
3   Axis Bank
     

Indonesia Best Service
2023 2022 Bank
1 1 DBS Bank
2 4 HSBC
3 10 Citi
     

Indonesia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2023   Bank
1   Bank Mandiri
2   Bank Rakyat Indonesia
3   Bank Central Asia
     

Japan Best Service
2023 2022 Bank
1 1 HSBC
2 2 Mizuho Financial Group
3 4 SMBC
     

Japan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2023   Bank
1   Mizuho Financial Group
2   SMBC
3   MUFG
     

Malaysia Best Service
2023 2022 Bank
1 - Standard Chartered
2 1 HSBC
3 2 Deutsche Bank
     

Malaysia Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2023   Bank
1   Maybank
2   CIMB
3   Public Bank Berhad
     

Pakistan Best Service
2023 2022 Bank
1 4 Citi
2 1 Standard Chartered
3 2 Deutsche Bank
     

Pakistan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2023 2022 Bank
1   HBL
2   MCB Bank
     

Philippines Best Service
2023 2022 Bank
1 3 Deutsche Bank
2 4 HSBC
3 8 Metrobank
     

Philippines Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2023   Bank
1   Metrobank
2   Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation
3   Bank of Philippine Islands
     

Singapore Best Service
2023 2022 Bank
1 2 DBS Bank
2 3 HSBC
3 6 United Overseas Bank
     

Singapore Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2023   Bank
1   DBS Bank
2   United Overseas Bank
3   OCBC Bank
     

South Korea Best Service
2023 2022 Bank
1 3 HSBC
2 6 Industrial Bank of Korea
3 4 KEB Hana Bank
     

South Korea Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2023   Bank
1   Industrial Bank of Korea
2   KEB Hana Bank
3   Hana Financial Group
     

Sri Lanka Best Service
2023 2022 Bank
1 2 Standard Chartered
2 1 DFCC Bank
3 11 Hatton National Bank
     

Sri Lanka Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2023   Bank
1   DFCC Bank
2   Hatton National Bank
3   Comerica Bank
     

Taiwan Best Service
2023 2022 Bank
1 10 Taipei Fubon Bank
2 1 DBS Bank
3 9 First Commercial Bank
     

Taiwan Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2023   Bank
1   Taipei Fubon Bank
2   First Commercial Bank
3   Chang Hwa Bank
     

Thailand Best Service
2023 2022 Bank
1 2 HSBC
2 1 Deutsche Bank
3 3 Bangkok Bank
     

Thailand Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2023   Bank
1   Bangkok Bank
2   Kasikornbank
3   Siam Commercial Bank
     

Vietnam Best Service
2023   Bank
1 2 HSBC
2 3 Deutsche Bank
3 9 VietinBank
     

Vietnam Best Service (Domestic Banks)
2023   Bank
1   VietinBank
2   Vietcombank
3   Techcombank

Topics

Asia PacificSurveysAsiamoney Cash Management SurveyAsiamoney
