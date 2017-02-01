Asiamoney's Best Brands in Finance Poll

Asiamoney is introducing new surveys over 2017 to engage with and inform our readership on key issues in Asia’s financial markets.

The first of these new surveys — the Asiamoney Best Brands in Finance Poll — will be published in the next issue of Asiamoney.

With this poll we asked you, our readers, what makes a top brand among financial market participants in Asia-Pacific — and which companies have the very strongest brands in the markets you know best.

The survey was open to anyone working in finance in the Asia-Pacific region. Participants cannot vote for their own company, but we encouraged votes for companies that may be among your clients, your service providers and your peers. Votes remain strictly anonymous.

Asiamoney Best Brands in Finance methodology

This survey is designed to give our readers valuable feedback on what makes a top brand among financial market participants in Asia-Pacific — and which firms have the strongest brands across the region.

The survey is split into two parts.

Part 1: we ask respondents to rank 10 factors, in order of importance, in determining the strength of a company among the financial community.

Part 2: respondents name the top five companies in their market, according to their perception of their relative strength among the financial community based on the criteria in part 1. Respondents can choose their companies from a list of the top 50 by market capitalisation in their market.

We also ask them to name the top company in their market in 13 sectors, based again on the criteria in part 1.

The poll is open to anyone working in the finance industry in Asia.

Respondents may vote for companies in their country or territory of residence and/or operations.

Votes will be discarded where: service providers cast a vote for themselves; Asiamoney does not receive confirmation from the respondent of their identity; an individual respondent submits more than one ballot and we cannot resolve the duplication.