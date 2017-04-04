The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

China deals and investment banks of the year 2016

April 04, 2017
Share

Asiamoney and GlobalCapital Asia award the best banks and transactions in China, on and offshore.

made-in-china-fan-600
 View full issue of Asiamoney

Last year was a watershed for Chinese investment banking, with firms from the mainland capturing a bigger share of business from across Asia as their international peers struggled to compete. In many cases, global banks were forced to rethink their business strategies in the region, including substantial jobs cuts. 

The shift was recognized across the industry as Chinese banks combined their balance sheets, strong onshore relationships and growing sophistication to work on the region’s juiciest deals. 

The standout deals reflect the internationalization of Chinese capital markets as cross-border activity picks up and assets classes such as green bonds and securitization become more widely accepted. 

The result is that bankers continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in Chinese capital markets. Landmarks in 2016 included the first green covered bond and Asia’s first mandatory exchangeable security, which was also the biggest equity-linked transaction globally since 2010. Meanwhile, the surge in cross-border M&A provided plenty of opportunity for lenders to fund acquisitions.

Mainland banks are no longer confining themselves to their natural hunting ground of Greater China. With plans to expand operations into the rest of Asia, Europe and the United States, 2017 promises to be just as exciting. For more on these awards, visit globalcapital.com/asia.

Awards in association with GlobalCapital Asia



Best IPO  Best follow-on/ABB   
     onshore     offshore       onshore     offshore  
Best equity-linked deal
 Best bond   
     onshore     offshore 
      onshore     offshore  
Best Structured Finance Transaction
 Best Syndicated Loan  
     offshore      offshore
Best Leveraged Financing 
 Best Equity House  
     offshore        onshore     offshore  
Best Bond House  
 Best Investment Bank      
     onshore     offshore 
      onshore     offshore  


Award winners



Best IPO – onshore

Shanghai Film Co Rmb10.2 billion IPO

Sole bookrunner: CICC

More information

▲ Back to top



Best IPO – offshore

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings HK$2.87 billion IPO

Joint global coordinators: 

Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley

Joint bookrunner: China Merchant Securities

More information

▲ Back to top



Best follow-on/ABB – onshore

China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Rmb13.48 billion private placement

Financial adviser: Citic Securities

More information

▲ Back to top



Best follow-on/ABB – offshore

PICC Property & Casualty Co HK$9.68 billion accelerated bookbuild

Joint global coordinators: Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley

More information

▲ Back to top



Best equity-linked deal – onshore

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Rmb4.10 billion six-year convertible bond

Joint bookrunners: CICC, Credit Suisse, Citic Securities, Goldman Sachs and Guangzhou Securities

More information

▲ Back to top



Best equity-linked deal – offshore

SoftBank Group Corp $6.6 billion mandatory exchangeable trust securities, due 2019

Joint bookrunners: Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley

More information

▲ Back to top



Best bond – onshore

Iowa China Offshore Holdings (Hong Kong) Rmb1.5 billion dual-tranche panda bond

Sole bookrunner: CICC

More information

▲ Back to top



Best bond – offshore

Bank of China (London) $500 million three-year green covered bond

Joint global coordinators: Bank of China, Citi and HSBC

Joint bookrunners: Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China Construction Bank, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale and Standard Chartered

More information

▲ Back to top



Best Structured Finance Transaction – offshore

Blu Zenith Designated Activity Co $300m aircraft loan securitization

Joint bookrunners: CICC, HSBC, Jefferies and Standard Chartered

More information

▲ Back to top



Best Syndicated Loan – offshore

CNAC Century (HK) Co $12.7bn term loan and revolving credit

Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners: BNP Paribas, China Citic Bank, Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Industrial Bank, Natixis, Shanghai Pudond Development Bank and Unicredit

More information

▲ Back to top



Best Leveraged Financing – offshore

Tencent $3.5bn term loan and revolver due 2021

MLABs: ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China, China Merchants Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank

More information

▲ Back to top



Best Equity House – onshore

Citic Securities

More information

▲ Back to top



Best Equity House – offshore

Haitong International Securities

More information

▲ Back to top



Best Bond House – onshore

HSBC

More information

▲ Back to top



Best Bond House – offshore

BOC International

More information

▲ Back to top



Best Investment Bank – onshore

Citic Securities

More information

▲ Back to top



Best Investment Bank – offshore

CICC

More information

▲ Back to top







View the complete Asiamoney issue 
Each issue of Asiamoney contains: 

  • in-depth reports on the banking sectors of up to six countries in the region, in conjunction with awards for the best banks in each of them
  • interviews with leading bank chief executives and chairmen, as well as heads of state, finance ministers and central bank governors
  • profiles of the region’s leading investment banks
  • industry-defining benchmark surveys

View the issue now

  

Tags

Northeast Asia Asia PacificChinaAwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree