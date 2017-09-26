New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017: Best overall international bank for BRI

HSBC was a Belt and Road bank before BRI became a buzzword. Although other global banks have made admirable efforts to refocus their business amid the rise of China’s Belt and Road policy, HSBC needed no such programme.

The bank has long been considered among the very best debt houses in Asia, but nowadays it also has clear strength in equity capital markets and M&A.

It has an impressive infrastructure team, relationships with some of the biggest companies from China and a branch network that extends across Asia, leaving out only a few countries in the region.

As a result, HSBC is remarkably well equipped to make the most of the opportunities along the new Silk Road.