The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017: Best overall international bank for BRI

September 26, 2017
Share

HSBC

New_Silk_Road_Finance_Awards_2017-200   

BELT AND ROAD          

HSBC was a Belt and Road bank before BRI became a buzzword. Although other global banks have made admirable efforts to refocus their business amid the rise of China’s Belt and Road policy, HSBC needed no such programme.

The bank has long been considered among the very best debt houses in Asia, but nowadays it also has clear strength in equity capital markets and M&A. 

It has an impressive infrastructure team, relationships with some of the biggest companies from China and a branch network that extends across Asia, leaving out only a few countries in the region.

As a result, HSBC is remarkably well equipped to make the most of the opportunities along the new Silk Road. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree