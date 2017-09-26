The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017: Best overall project/initiative for BRI

September 26, 2017
Share

The £2 billion Gemas-Johor Bahru double-tracking rail project

New_Silk_Road_Finance_Awards_2017-200   

BELT AND ROAD          

There are few projects that capture the scale and ambition of the Belt and Road more than the 6,617-kilometre-long rail track being built to link Kunming, in China’s Yunnan province, with Singapore. The railway crosses eight countries, connecting 1.65 billion people in the process. It also demonstrates the long time horizon needed to understand the ties along the Silk Road. 

The Silk Road goes back more than 2,000 years, to early trading between the Han and central Asian peoples. Although China’s president Xi Jinping gets a lot of credit for resuscitating the notion of the Silk Road in a 2013 speech, in truth the importance of trade and infrastructure links has never gone away.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree