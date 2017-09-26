New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 Southeast Asia: Best regional bank for BRI

Singapore-based southeast Asian heavyweight, DBS, easily makes the grade for best regional bank in Asiamoney’s inaugural New Silk Road Finance Awards.

DBS, led by Piyush Gupta, has a lot of advantages – as the largest bank in southeast Asia in terms of assets, with one of the widest geographical reaches of the regional banks – but it is already putting them to good use around the Belt and Road Initiative.

With branches in Beijing and Indonesia, and advisory teams strategically placed in Singapore and Hong Kong, DBS can capture the burgeoning interests of One Belt, One Road players stretching from Greater China to southeast Asia.

Its foothold in China is set to get stronger.