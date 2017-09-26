The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 Southeast Asia: Best Chinese bank for BRI

September 26, 2017
Share

ICBC

New_Silk_Road_Finance_Awards_2017-200   

BELT AND ROAD          

ICBC’s collaboration with banks and institutions in southeast Asia makes it the standout as Asiamoney’s best Chinese bank in southeast Asia for this year’s New Silk Road Finance Awards.

ICBC, which is China’s largest bank in terms of assets, has the most renminbi clearing banks in southeast Asia and is the sole RMB clearing bank in Singapore. 

In 2015, ICBC opened up a renminbi clearing house in Thailand as well as a new branch in Yangon, Myanmar’s business centre. 

Now that China’s Belt and Road Initiative is well under way, both Thailand, one of the region’s rising stars, and Myanmar, which has only relatively recently opened up to international investment, will benefit from the use of RMB in cross-border trade and investment alongside the increasing popularity of the renminbi in the world currency market.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree