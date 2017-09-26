The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 Southeast Asia: Best international bank for BRI & Best bank for BRI-related finance

September 26, 2017
Standard Chartered

With over 150 years of experience in southeast Asia, more than 400 branches and 25,000 employees in the region and a strong presence in all of the Asean countries, Standard Chartered, whose corporate and investment bank is run by Simon Cooper, is Asiamoney’s pick for best international bank for Belt and Road in southeast Asia.

In September 2016, Standard Chartered signed a cooperation agreement with Shenzhen-based China Merchants Bank so that the two can work together in a number of ways, including project finance and ramping up renminbi internationalization. 

Most importantly for China Merchants Bank, however, will be the chance to use Standard Chartered’s extensive branch network in southeast Asia to support their clients’ Belt and Road ambitions on a variety of projects around the region.

