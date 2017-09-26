New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 Southeast Asia: Best bank for BRI-related infrastructure finance

In southeast Asia, where economic growth varies widely from country to country, infrastructure development is especially uneven. The need for roads, railways and sustainable energy to support growth and investment is undeniable, with current services in some countries crumbling under the pressure.

In Indonesia, the lack of reliable and sustainable energy has been holding the country back. But this is set to change with the creation of a new 2,000-megawatt coal-fired power station in Banten Province.

HSBC, whose Greater China chief executive is Helen Wong, acted as transaction adviser to Indonesia’s state-owned electric utility company for the power station, which is being developed by China Shenhua Energy Company Limited.