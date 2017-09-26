The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 Southeast Asia: Best bank for BRI-related infrastructure finance

September 26, 2017
HSBC

New_Silk_Road_Finance_Awards_2017-200   

BELT AND ROAD          

In southeast Asia, where economic growth varies widely from country to country, infrastructure development is especially uneven. The need for roads, railways and sustainable energy to support growth and investment is undeniable, with current services in some countries crumbling under the pressure.

In Indonesia, the lack of reliable and sustainable energy has been holding the country back. But this is set to change with the creation of a new 2,000-megawatt coal-fired power station in Banten Province. 

HSBC, whose Greater China chief executive is Helen Wong, acted as transaction adviser to Indonesia’s state-owned electric utility company for the power station, which is being developed by China Shenhua Energy Company Limited. 

