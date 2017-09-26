The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 Southeast Asia: Best local bank for BRI

September 26, 2017
Thailand is still considered one of southeast Asia’s longer-term success stories, despite a slowdown in economic growth and concerns over political stability in recent years. 

In the space of four decades, Thailand has evolved from a low-income to an upper-middle-income country, attracting strong foreign direct investment from China while solid local banks support local projects. Domestic lenders will continue to support Thailand’s growth as China’s Belt and Road Initiative takes shape in Asean.

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) in Thailand stands out as the local bank best placed to support Thai and Chinese corporates that want to set up in the southeast Asian country and wins Asiamoney’s award for best local bank in southeast Asia for BRI.

