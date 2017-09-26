New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 Southeast Asia: Best BRI project/initiative

Laos is small, landlocked and one of the poorest countries in southeast Asia. But a colossal infrastructure project, which will connect China to Singapore through Vientiane, the country’s sleepy capital, could have a dramatic impact.

While some countries in southeast Asia, such as Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia and Indonesia, are upgrading existing railway networks or developing underground lines with Chinese support, Laos is getting its first-ever, 427-kilometre-long railway, funded by China at an estimated cost of $7 billion.

To put that in perspective, GDP in Laos last year was only $15.9 billion.

Benefits

On completion, the benefits for Laos should be huge, providing an alternative to the dangerous dirt roads.