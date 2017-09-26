The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 Middle East and Africa: Best Chinese bank for BRI

September 26, 2017
Share

ABC

New_Silk_Road_Finance_Awards_2017-200   

BELT AND ROAD          

Most of China’s state-owned banks and infrastructure developers have interests in the Middle East and Africa, reflecting the country’s far-reaching investment in the region, whether in Kenya’s nascent mining industry, Ethiopia’s light rail transportation system in Addis Ababa, or through importing Qatari petrochemical products.

China is looking beyond the Middle East and Africa’s extractive industries to identify efficient ways to transport the region’s natural resources into China and beyond. And while Chinese trade will no doubt benefit from extensive infrastructure developments in MEA, countries such as Kenya and Ethiopia will also profit from increased connectivity and development.

Growth

One commercial Chinese bank that stands out in the region in terms of BRI projects is the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), particularly because of its work in the United Arabic Emirates.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree