Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 CEE: Best regional bank for BRI

September 26, 2017
VTB

With a strong track record of engagement in Asia, as well as coverage of key markets across CEE from Central Asia to the Balkans, VTB is ideally placed to take advantage of the Belt and Road Initiative. 

VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of the Russian state-controlled bank, set up shop in Singapore in 2008 and added an office in Hong Kong three years later. In 2010, its parent bank became the first-ever non-Chinese emerging markets entity to issue a bond in dim sum format. More recently, VTB Capital, whose deputy CEO is Riccardo Orcel, has been a prime mover in the drive to position Moscow as an offshore renminbi hub.

