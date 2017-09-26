The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 CEE: Best international bank for BRI

September 26, 2017
Share

Citi

New_Silk_Road_Finance_Awards_2017-200   

BELT AND ROAD          

As the go-to house for capital markets and transaction banking in central and eastern Europe, and a market leader in Asia, Citi is ideally placed to serve companies investing along the New Silk Road. The US bank – which boasts an on-the-ground presence in the majority of the Belt and Road countries – is gearing up to take full advantage of its unique position.

It played a leading role in bringing Beijing Gas Group’s $1.1 billion acquisition of a 20% stake in Verkhnechonskneftegaz (VCNG) from Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft to a successful conclusion, providing a comprehensive financing and banking solution for the buyer.

Agreed in November 2016, it was hailed as a milestone in the energy dialogue between Russia and China.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree