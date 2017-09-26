New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 CEE: Best international bank for BRI

As the go-to house for capital markets and transaction banking in central and eastern Europe, and a market leader in Asia, Citi is ideally placed to serve companies investing along the New Silk Road. The US bank – which boasts an on-the-ground presence in the majority of the Belt and Road countries – is gearing up to take full advantage of its unique position.

It played a leading role in bringing Beijing Gas Group’s $1.1 billion acquisition of a 20% stake in Verkhnechonskneftegaz (VCNG) from Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft to a successful conclusion, providing a comprehensive financing and banking solution for the buyer.

Agreed in November 2016, it was hailed as a milestone in the energy dialogue between Russia and China.