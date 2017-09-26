New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 Middle East and Africa: Best bank for BRI-related finance

The internationalization of the renminbi goes hand in hand with China’s Belt and Road Initiative. As Chinese investment grows globally, so will the use of its currency. Indeed, some analysts expect full convertibility of the currency to come in the next few years.

One milestone came in September 2016 when the renminbi was adopted in the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights Basket.

The currency is increasingly being considered as an international reserve currency, especially in Africa, which receives a lot of Chinese investment each year.

Making history

As Chinese investment flows into the Middle East and Africa, and as the renminbi continues to grow in importance, banks are expected to benefit from issuing renminbi-denominated debt.