Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 Middle East and Africa: Best bank for BRI-related infrastructure finance

September 26, 2017
Deutsche bank

The Middle East and Africa boast some of the largest investment flows from China globally, and so far Chinese state-owned banks have dominated the funding needs of Belt and Road projects in the region.

Local and regional banks are scrutinizing the hefty infrastructure deals and are hoping to make more bankable investments further down the track by financing local companies and sub-contractors involved in the projects.

Some international banks are involved at a more meaningful level. In December 2016, Deutsche Bank’s structured trade and export finance team, with Evert-Jan Zondag, arranged a $105 million advanced payment guarantee issue for Chinese-owned Sepco3 Electric Power Construction Corporation and its Al-Anbar Combined Cycle power plant development in Iraq.

