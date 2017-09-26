New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 CEE: Best local bank for BRI

In Kazakhstan, one of the key Belt and Road countries, Tsesnabank is already emerging as a leading partner for foreign and domestic companies engaged in cross-border business with China.

Tsesnabank has more than quadrupled its share of the Kazakh market to 8.1% since the start of the decade. It is on course to boost this presence still further with the purchase in April of a controlling stake in Bank CenterCredit from South Korea’s Kookmin bank. A merger would create a lender second in size only to Halyk Bank, the Kazakh market leader.

The Kazakh government has emerged as a supporter of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The