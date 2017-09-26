New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 Middle East and Africa: Best BRI project/initiative

Standing out as Asiamoney’s best Belt and Road project in the Middle East and Africa is the new standard gauge railway line between Nairobi and Mombasa. The railway line opened in June this year and is financed by China Exim Bank and the Kenyan government. It was built by China Road and Bridge Corporation and the Chinese state-owned enterprise will operate the railway for the first five years.

The $4 billion Madaraka Line – named after Madaraka Day, when Kenya celebrates attaining self-rule in 1963 – is Kenya’s most expensive infrastructure project since independence, and replaces the decrepit Lunatic Express, a 600-mile railway built by British in the late 19th century.

Analysts