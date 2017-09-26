The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 CEE: Best bank for BRI-related finance

September 26, 2017
HSBC

The internationalization of the renminbi is a key component of China’s drive to enhance trade connections across the Belt and Road countries. Among international banks, HSBC has positioned itself as the market leader in this field, offering unrivalled renminbi settlement capabilities and trading.

The bank has also long since established itself as the go-to house for offshore renminbi bond placements and is now doing the same for onshore issuance in the currency by sovereign borrowers.

HSBC was one of four global banks mandated for the first-ever issue in the format, sold by South Korea in December 2015, and was joint lead arranger with Bank of China on Poland’s panda bond debut the following August.

