Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 South Asia: Best regional bank for BRI

September 26, 2017
MCB

MCB Bank, led by chief executive Imran Maqbool, is a worthy winner of best regional bank in south Asia for BRI. It is Pakistan’s third-largest financial institution by market capitalization and the fourth-largest by deposits. It has a roster of China-based corporate clients that spans energy, renewables and infrastructure, including Shandong Hi-Speed, Sinohydro, CSun Solar and Hangzhou Qiantang River Electric.

Pakistan is the most integral sovereign link in the BRI chain. If all goes to plan, Beijing will spend upward of $46 billion in the country by 2030, building power plants, rail lines, port facilities and highways, and enabling resources and goods to pass overland from western China to the Indian Ocean.

