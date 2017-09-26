The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 CEE: Best bank for BRI-related infrastructure finance

September 26, 2017
Deutsche Bank

New_Silk_Road_Finance_Awards_2017-200   

BELT AND ROAD          

In 2005, nine Shanghai-based state-owned enterprises set up a project company to develop a large-scale residential and commercial complex in St Petersburg. Since then, Shanghai Overseas United Investment Holdings (SOUI) has invested more than $1.3 billion in the Baltic Pearl development, making it the largest non-energy investment by Chinese companies in Russia.

While the majority of financing has been provided by SOUI, for the last phase of the project the company opted to approach the international market.

Deutsche-Bank_Daniel-Qian-160 
Daniel Quian, Deutsche Bank 

Deutsche Bank stepped up to the plate.

