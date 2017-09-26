New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 CEE: Best bank for BRI-related infrastructure finance

In 2005, nine Shanghai-based state-owned enterprises set up a project company to develop a large-scale residential and commercial complex in St Petersburg. Since then, Shanghai Overseas United Investment Holdings (SOUI) has invested more than $1.3 billion in the Baltic Pearl development, making it the largest non-energy investment by Chinese companies in Russia.

While the majority of financing has been provided by SOUI, for the last phase of the project the company opted to approach the international market.

Daniel Quian, Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank stepped up to the plate.