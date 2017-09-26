New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 South Asia: Best international bank for BRI

One could say that Standard Chartered was working on the Belt and Road Initiative long before it was born, having set up China desks, staffed by experienced Chinese-speaking bankers, in south Asia, southeast Asia, and the Middle East since the early 2000s.

One might also say the lender was born to bank BRI, given its nexus of knowledge and experience covering most, if not all, of the belt-and-road countries. In south Asia alone, it boasts more than 150 years of experience, with 250 branches spread across Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

What makes StanChart stand out in BRI terms in south Asia, though, is not just the scale of its presence, but its ability to leverage that presence to the maximum.