The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 South Asia: Best local bank for BRI

September 26, 2017
Share

National Development Bank

New_Silk_Road_Finance_Awards_2017-200   

BELT AND ROAD          

Sri Lanka, with its strong manufacturing and ports sectors, is an important way station on the Maritime Silk Road, boasting strong and long-standing trade links with both China and the west.

In recent years, the relationship between Beijing and Colombo has blossomed, with China stumping up capital to help Sri Lanka build much-needed infrastructure from highways and rail lines to new airport facilities. Colombo has embraced the new relationship, hosting the Guangxi, China-Sri Lanka Economic Cooperation Forum in May.

A few Sri Lanka-based lenders were quick to see the potential in the Belt and Road Initiative, but none more so than National Development Bank (NDB), which set up its first Chinese office in 2014, a dedicated service catering to Sri Lanka’s growing Chinese business community and staffed by Mandarin-speaking relationship managers.

NDB,

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree