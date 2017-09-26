The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 South Asia: Best bank for BRI-related finance

September 26, 2017
Share

MCB

New_Silk_Road_Finance_Awards_2017-200   

BELT AND ROAD          

This award recognises the financial institution that has done most to bring BRI-related deals to the capital markets. There’s only one viable winner: Pakistan’s MCB Bank.

The deal list starts with MCB’s role as sole bookrunner in the sale, completed in June this year, of a 40% stake in Pakistan Stock Exchange to a consortium consisting of three Chinese bourses – China Financial Futures Exchange and the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges – as well as Habib Bank and Pak China Investment (PCI).

The deal allows Chinese companies, assets and subsidiaries to list shares in one of south Asia’s best-performing markets.

CM deals

MCB is working on a host of other BRI-related capital-markets deals.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree