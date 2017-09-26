New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 South Asia: Best bank for BRI-related finance

This award recognises the financial institution that has done most to bring BRI-related deals to the capital markets. There’s only one viable winner: Pakistan’s MCB Bank.

The deal list starts with MCB’s role as sole bookrunner in the sale, completed in June this year, of a 40% stake in Pakistan Stock Exchange to a consortium consisting of three Chinese bourses – China Financial Futures Exchange and the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges – as well as Habib Bank and Pak China Investment (PCI).

The deal allows Chinese companies, assets and subsidiaries to list shares in one of south Asia’s best-performing markets.

CM deals

MCB is working on a host of other BRI-related capital-markets deals.