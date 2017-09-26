New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 South Asia: Best bank for BRI-related infrastructure finance
HSBC
The speed with which China’s Belt and Road Initiative has redrawn the trade map, not just in Asia but globally, is astonishing. Any infrastructure project rolled out in a nominated belt-and-road country can now be considered a BRI project. When it comes to infrastructure finance in south Asia, it’s hard to beat HSBC.
The lender is a big presence in countries and in large projects across the region, underwriting debt sales and IPOs and piecing together financing solutions for complex infrastructure projects.
Stand out
Two regional BRI-related infrastructure projects stand out over the last year. First up is the $117 million repowering of Bangladesh’s largest power station, Ghorashal Unit 3: the project is led by a consortium consisting of GE and China National Machinery and Equipment Import and Export Corporation, while the expertise in infrastructure financing was provided by HSBC’s market-leading Sinosure team.