Best Securities Houses in Southeast Asia 2017: Singapore

There are few securities houses that so dominate their domestic market as DBS does in Singapore. Whether considering product offerings, execution or that most telling of indicators — revenue — the firm stands out from the crowd.

DBS Vickers continues to shine, having cleaned up in Asiamoney’s 2016 Brokers Poll, after being voted best for sales, research, execution, events and conferences, roadshows and company visits and (rather unsurprisingly given all that) the best overall firm in Singapore. Individual analysts at the firm were also picked as the best for consumer discretionary and insurance.

Close relationship

The firm clearly benefits from a close relationship with its parent company. In the domestic equity capital markets, DBS is far out in front of other Singaporean firms. It worked on the biggest listings of the last few years, including Fraser Logistics & Industrial Trust’s S$938 million ($687.5 million) June 2016 IPO and NetLink Trust’s S$2.37 billion July 2017 listing. The latter deal was the largest float in Singapore in five years.



Marina Bay: DBS

Vickers' HQ

Its strength across asset classes also means that DBS Vickers has much more to offer its clients. Besides a range of equity offerings, including equity-linked deals and ETFs, the firm provides access to a range of fixed income products, real estate investment trusts, and even options strategies.

DBS Vickers has spread its operations throughout much of southeast Asia, as well as offering its broking services to clients in the US and the UK. But it is in Singapore that the firm really shines.

Each of our winners this year can rightly claim to be number one in their market. DBS Vickers is one of the few that can claim to be dominant.