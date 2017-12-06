The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Southeast Asia

Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2017: Best local - Indonesia

December 05, 2017
Share

Indonesia

Mandiri Sekuritas

Asiamoney-brokers-poll-2017-200

Mandiri Sekuritas is voted this year's best local brokerage, best for overall country research and best for overall sales service in the Asiamoney Brokers Poll in Indonesia. The team is one of the largest in the local market, but Silva Halim, head of institutional equity sales, says it is the quality of the coverage that makes the difference. The team has some 75 years of combined experience of covering local equities.

“Our objective is to be the strongest team in Indonesia,” he says.

The firm conducts regular on-the-ground research surveys across various sectors to avoid over-reliance on third-party publications and data. Mandiri Sekuritas is investing resources more heavily in some sectors, such as banking, which has three dedicated analysts because of the amount of data points to process.

Adrian-Joezer-160x186
Adrian Joezer,
Mandiri Sekuritas

“The size of the team enables us to do detailed analysis of monthly results of all listed banks in Indonesia,” says Adrian Joezer, the firm's head of research. The approach extends to other sectors too, such as construction firms.

“These are not widely covered by the brokers, but we have the capacity to cover them on a monthly basis,” says Joezer. “One focus is government construction projects. Indonesia is lacking infrastructure, but foreign investors only look at government-level budget. We go beyond that because construction companies owned by the government spend as much as the central government.”

The firm took pride in its call on consumer discretionary made in early first quarter for the first half of the year, which saw portfolio returns of 16%.

And with the local clientele well cornered, Mandiri Sekuritas is now enticing foreign clients who are buying Indonesian stocks for the first time.

As for themes for the future, the June 2018 regional elections and the 2019 presidential elections will be the key events to watch.

“These will be political years,” says Halim. “In those, we observe policy tends to benefit the private consumption. Government spending tends to accelerate ahead of the elections in the past, despite the relatively muted private investment. We think this can make consumption improve, so we will play in those sectors.”


Tags

Southeast Asia Asia PacificAsiamoney Brokers PollFeaturesIndonesiaSurveysAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree