Northeast Asia

Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2017: Press release

December 05, 2017
Hong Kong-headquartered CLSA voted the best in Asia for equity research and sales in the largest-ever Asiamoney equities poll.



CLSA comes out on top in this year’s contest for best brokerage in Asia (ex-Australia, China A&B, Japan) in the 28th edition of the poll, beating second best HSBC by a narrow margin. UBS, winner of the poll in 2014 and 2015, takes the third place.

While dropping from the first place after last year’s win, HSBC snags the win as overall best house for regional research.

The poll received nearly 6,700 valid responses from 3,148 institutions, including some 450 hedge funds.

The picture that emerges from Asiamoney’s conversations with all of this year’s winners is that while stock investors have had a pretty good run over the past year, that does not mean that equity research and sales business has been easy.

Leading firms are embracing change to survive, as fees get squeezed, regulation creates new challenges and technology puts top-notch trading capabilities at the fingertip of digitally ready investors.

This year’s Brokers Poll winners understand that to stay in the game they have to invest in their e-trading capabilities, retain senior research talent and, finally, take the dive in small and mid cap coverage.

Detailed results, rankings and interviews with the winners will be featured in the next edition of Asiamoney magazine

