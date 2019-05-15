Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2020: Vote Now

The aim of this poll is to identify and give recognition to Asia’s most outstanding listed companies in each market and sector.

In casting your vote, please consider the company’s overall performance including its financials, management team, IR activities and CSR initiatives.

The online questionnaire takes approximately 2-5 minutes to complete depending on the number of markets you invest in.

Respondents are asked to vote in the following categories:

- Most outstanding company in each market

- Most outstanding company in each sector

- Most outstanding small/mid cap company in each market

- Most outstanding IPO in each market

Respondents can vote for listed companies in the following markets:

Australia

China Hong Kong India Indonesia

Japan Korea

Malaysia

Pakistan

Philippines Singapore

Taiwan Thailand Vietnam

The awards produced from the results of this survey include:

- Overall most outstanding company in each market

- Most outstanding company in each sector

- Most outstanding small/mid cap company in each market

- Most outstanding IPO in each market

The winners will be published in Issue Three (September 2020) in print and online at www.asiamoney.com.

For enquiries, please contact Harris Fan at harris.fan@asiamoney.com or +852-2912-8037.

How the Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll works

Asiamoney will invite fund managers, buy-side analysts, ratings agencies and bankers from its extensive database to participate in the 2020 Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll. The awards are then decided on the basis of verified votes each company receives. To ensure that your company receives the best possible score in the survey, you may wish to invite some of your shareholders, bankers, and analysts to participate.

Select respondents may receive a validation email from Asiamoney after they complete the poll. Respondents are required to click on a validation link in this email to verify their vote. Failing that, Asiamoney will follow up and attempt to verify by other means.

Asiamoney will investigate and audit individual responses; responses suspected of being fraudulent will be invalidated and violating parties may face black listing from Asiamoney Polls.

Please direct inquiries to Harris Fan (harris.fan@asiamoney.com +852-2912-8037)