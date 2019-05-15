The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2020: Vote Now

May 15, 2019
Asiamoney invites fund managers, buy-side analysts, as well as bankers and ratings agencies to participate in the 2020 Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll.
The aim of this poll is to identify and give recognition to Asia’s most outstanding listed companies in each market and sector.

In casting your vote, please consider the company’s overall performance including its financials, management team, IR activities and CSR initiatives.

The online questionnaire takes approximately 2-5 minutes to complete depending on the number of markets you invest in.

VOTE NOW

Polling runs from 1 June to 10 July, 2020

Respondents are asked to vote in the following categories:


Most outstanding company in each market

Most outstanding company in each sector 

Most outstanding small/mid cap company in each market

- Most outstanding IPO in each market




Respondents can vote for listed companies in the following markets:

Australia
China
Hong Kong
India
Indonesia
Japan
Korea
Malaysia
Pakistan
Philippines
Singapore
Taiwan
Thailand
Vietnam

The awards produced from the results of this survey include:



- Overall most outstanding company in each market

- Most outstanding company in each sector

Most outstanding small/mid cap company in each market

Most outstanding IPO in each market



The winners will be published in Issue Three (September 2020) in print and online at www.asiamoney.com.


For enquiries, please contact Harris Fan at harris.fan@asiamoney.com or +852-2912-8037. 

How the Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll works

Asiamoney will invite fund managers, buy-side analysts, ratings agencies and bankers from its extensive database to participate in the 2020 Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll. The awards are then decided on the basis of verified votes each company receives. To ensure that your company receives the best possible score in the survey, you may wish to invite some of your shareholders, bankers, and analysts to participate.

Select respondents may receive a validation email from Asiamoney after they complete the poll. Respondents are required to click on a validation link in this email to verify their vote. Failing that, Asiamoney will follow up and attempt to verify by other means.

Asiamoney will investigate and audit individual responses; responses suspected of being fraudulent will be invalidated and violating parties may face black listing from Asiamoney Polls.

Please direct inquiries to Harris Fan (harris.fan@asiamoney.com +852-2912-8037)

