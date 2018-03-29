The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

South Asia

Pakistan: A quiet sort of military might

By Eric Ellis
March 29, 2018
It is perhaps no surprise that in a supposedly democratic nation that has been ruled by generals for 33 of its 71 years of independence, the military has an outsized role in Pakistan’s economy.

Across the army, navy and air force, conservative estimates put the value of the military’s business empire at more than $25 billion; on any normal day, it’s difficult to conduct commercial activity in Pakistan and not make the brass hats richer.

Your breakfast tea? That could be grown by Nurpur Farms, which is owned by the military. Likewise the pasteurized milk that goes with it. Fancy a tasty aloo gosht for dinner? Both the potatoes and the lamb could come from commercialized farms owned by military-owned Fauji Fresh n Freeze. Or maybe macaroni is preferred? That would come from the military’s Fauji Pasta.

With the eating over, it is time for work. Perhaps a few share trades on the roaring Pakistan Stock Exchange? Why not use the military-owned investment bank Foundation Securities in Karachi.




