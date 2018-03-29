Pakistan: A quiet sort of military might

Across the army, navy and air force, conservative estimates put the value of the military’s business empire at more than $25 billion; on any normal day, it’s difficult to conduct commercial activity in Pakistan and not make the brass hats richer.

Your breakfast tea? That could be grown by Nurpur Farms, which is owned by the military. Likewise the pasteurized milk that goes with it. Fancy a tasty aloo gosht for dinner? Both the potatoes and the lamb could come from commercialized farms owned by military-owned Fauji Fresh n Freeze. Or maybe macaroni is preferred? That would come from the military’s Fauji Pasta.

With the eating over, it is time for work. Perhaps a few share trades on the roaring Pakistan Stock Exchange? Why not use the military-owned investment bank Foundation Securities in Karachi.