Awards

New Silk Road Finance Awards 2018: Results index

September 18, 2018
Overall winners

Best overall Chinese bank for BRI: BOC International

Best overall international bank for BRI: Standard Chartered

Overall BRI project or initiative of the year: Anaklia Deep Sea Port and Special Economic Zone (Anaklia SEZ)

Best overall bank for advising Chinese institutions on BRI: CICC

Best overall research house for BRI: HSBC

Southeast Asia

Best regional bank for BRI: UOB

Best Chinese bank in the region for BRI: ICBC (Asia)

Best international bank in the region for BRI: Standard Chartered

Best local bank in the region for BRI: Siam Commercial Bank

Best bank for BRI-related financing in the region: HSBC

Best bank for infrastructure/project finance in the region: Standard Chartered

Best individual BRI project or initiative in the region: Sale of Cogent Holdings to COSCO Shipping (Credit Suisse)

Middle East & Africa

Best regional bank for BRI: Standard Chartered

Best Chinese bank in the region for BRI: Agricultural Bank of China

Best international bank in the region for BRI: HSBC

Best local bank in the region for BRI: Bank Misr

Best bank for BRI-related financing in the region: First Abu Dhabi Bank

Best bank for infrastructure/project finance in the region: ICBC

Best individual BRI project or initiative in the region: Addis-Djibouti Electric Railway Line (Export-Import Bank of China)

South Asia

Best regional bank for BRI: Habib Bank Limited

Best Chinese bank in the region for BRI: China Development Bank

Best international bank in the region for BRI: Standard Chartered

Best local investment bank in the region for BRI: Green Delta Capital Limited

Best bank for BRI-related financing in the region: Standard Chartered

Best bank for infrastructure/project finance in the region: Habib Bank Limited

Best individual BRI project or initiative in the region: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Credit Suisse)

Central and Eastern Europe & Central and West Asia

Best regional bank for BRI: ICBC

Best Chinese bank in the region for BRI: China CITIC Bank

Best international bank in the region for BRI: Deutsche Bank

Best local bank in the region for BRI: Sberbank

Best bank for BRI-related financing in the region: CICC

Best bank for infrastructure/project finance in the region: China Merchants Bank

Best individual BRI project or initiative in the region: Anaklia Deep Sea Port and Special Economic Zone (Anaklia SEZ)

