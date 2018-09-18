New Silk Road Finance Awards 2018: Results index
Overall winners
Best overall Chinese bank for BRI: BOC International
Best overall international bank for BRI: Standard Chartered
Overall BRI project or initiative of the year: Anaklia Deep Sea Port and Special Economic Zone (Anaklia SEZ)
Best overall bank for advising Chinese institutions on BRI: CICC
Best overall research house for BRI: HSBC
Southeast Asia
Best regional bank for BRI: UOB
Best Chinese bank in the region for BRI: ICBC (Asia)
Best international bank in the region for BRI: Standard Chartered
Best local bank in the region for BRI: Siam Commercial Bank
Best bank for BRI-related financing in the region: HSBC
Best bank for infrastructure/project finance in the region: Standard Chartered
Best individual BRI project or initiative in the region: Sale of Cogent Holdings to COSCO Shipping (Credit Suisse)
Middle East & Africa
Best regional bank for BRI: Standard Chartered
Best Chinese bank in the region for BRI: Agricultural Bank of China
Best international bank in the region for BRI: HSBC
Best local bank in the region for BRI: Bank Misr
Best bank for BRI-related financing in the region: First Abu Dhabi Bank
Best bank for infrastructure/project finance in the region: ICBC
Best individual BRI project or initiative in the region: Addis-Djibouti Electric Railway Line (Export-Import Bank of China)
South Asia
Best regional bank for BRI: Habib Bank Limited
Best Chinese bank in the region for BRI: China Development Bank
Best international bank in the region for BRI: Standard Chartered
Best local investment bank in the region for BRI: Green Delta Capital Limited
Best bank for BRI-related financing in the region: Standard Chartered
Best bank for infrastructure/project finance in the region: Habib Bank Limited
Best individual BRI project or initiative in the region: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Credit Suisse)
Central and Eastern Europe & Central and West Asia
Best regional bank for BRI: ICBC
Best Chinese bank in the region for BRI: China CITIC Bank
Best international bank in the region for BRI: Deutsche Bank
Best local bank in the region for BRI: Sberbank
Best bank for BRI-related financing in the region: CICC
Best bank for infrastructure/project finance in the region: China Merchants Bank
Best individual BRI project or initiative in the region: Anaklia Deep Sea Port and Special Economic Zone (Anaklia SEZ)